Sudan Foreign Min Downplays Emerging Ties With Israel; Calls It Strategic Move

Sudan Foreign Minister Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi has denigrated the country's normalising ties with Israel. Saying that Sudan currently has no plans to "establish Israeli embassy in Khartoum," Mariam also refuted her 11-month old claim of establishing a smoother relationship with its neighbour. In an interview published in The National, she strictly mentioned: "there is no talk at any official level."

The announcement came after the Sudanese Cabinet in April abolished a 63-year-old Israel Boycott law. According to the Times of Israel, Sudan also seized assets of all companies related to the Gaza-based rebel group Hamas. When asked about the aforementioned incidents, however, al-Mahdi asserted that "abolishing a law on boycotting Israel does not mean that we consider opening an Israeli embassy in Khartoum." She vividly indicated that the move was to ensure "improved economic ties with the rest of the globe" by registering themselves as a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"We have been trying to be a member of the WTO whose terms stipulate that there should be no boycotts between member states," The Times of Israel reported quoting al-Mahdi's interview with The National.

Specifying her take on reinstating ties with Israel, the Foreign Minister retorted, "It is completely linked to lifting Sudan off the US State sponsors of terrorism list." Meanwhile, it is also noteworthy that the elimination of the boycott is yet to be approved by the Sudanese parliament, which is currently in the fit of gaining stability following a thwarted coup attempt. "Any decision in this respect should be taken by the interim legislative parliament during the transitional period," al-Mahdi said.

Sudan FM denies visit of the Israeli delegation

Following the announcement of reviving bilateral ties, a military delegation headed by Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen met with Sudanese Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Defence Minister Yassin Ibrahim. However, the meeting was first denied then confirmed by the Sudanese authorities. During the interview, al-Mahdi apparently denounced any such visit.

In January, Sudan also signed the Abraham Accords to facilitate African countries' normalise ties with Israel. On the political front, Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok-led Sovereign Council is currently struggling to hold stability by ensuring peaceful negotiations with rebel groups. Besides, it also foiled a coup attempt by sympathisers of ousted dictator Omar al-Bashir.

Image: AP