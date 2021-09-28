Sudan Govt Signs Pact With Protestors Over Peace Deal To Allow Resumption Of Oil Exports

Following weeks of disagreement over political instability in the Port Sudan area, tribal protestors have finally reached an agreement to allow the resumption of oil exports via the Red Sea. According to the Sudanese oil Ministry, the Beja tribal demonstrators blocked the oil pipelines to prevent shipment from the landlocked country. On September 26, a delegation from Khartoum finally got through the group to ensure a peace deal between the Sovereign Council and the Sudan protesters.

The joint committee meeting was headed by General Sham al-Din Kabashi, Al Jazeera reported. Khartoum ruling Sovereign Council announced the successful formulation of a peace deal through an official statement on Sunday. The incumbent Council released a video that displayed pipelines being unlocked and the removal of barricades from the key Bashayer Port area.

The deal came hours after senior government officials flew to Port Sudan, the Red Sea trade hub earlier on Sunday. The delegation, headed by Kabashi also included Oil Minister Gadein Ali Obeid and Foreign Minister Marian al-Mahdi.

Talking about developments in the meeting, the government officials put forward their proposals citing Sudanese Energy and Oil Ministry warning about overflowing pipelines in case the blockage continued another 10days. This would render a huge blow to the South Sudanese oilfields and force them to pause oil production. The Beja tribal leaders tentatively agreed to the terms and requested a week's time to deliberate about the initiatives.

The Port Sudan Conflict

It is noteworthy that Khartoum's main revenue comes from exporting it's huge crude oil reserves. The country earns at least $25 per exported barrel. However, the government has been struck with an impoverished economy since the transitional government led by civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok allegedly "ignored" the well-being of the Beja minority while signing peace deals with rebel groups in the country.

This led to several outrageous protests against the government in the port regions of Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan. The protestors blocked the access to Port Sudan and entrance to the city's airport and a key Kassala bridge. Even after the current breakthrough, the protestors have pledged to keep the eastern region remote until their demands were met by the Council.

Image: AP (representative)