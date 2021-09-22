Sudan Arrests 'failed' Coup Attempt Leader, Accuses Plotters Of Being Loyal To Al-Bashir

Sudanese Security and Defence Council have ordered the arrest of Major General Abdul-Baqi Hassan Osman following a major failed attempt to overthrow the country's transitional government. The coup was linked with ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his loyalists. As per reports, about 21 officers and dozen other soldiers were detained in connection with the coup. Non-commissioned officials and civilians who remained loyal to the former leader were also taken in by the Sudanese Forces.



The decision to arrest Osman was taken at an emergency council meeting convened by Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. The council discussed the security situation in Sudan following the thwarted coup attempt. "Initial investigation indicated that the coup attempt aimed to seize power and undermine the current transitional period," said Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, Defence Minister of Sudan in a statement as per Xinhua.

Sudan foiled coup attempt

The Sudanese coup d'état was attempted to be carried out on 21 September by sympathisers of the ousted autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir. At least 40 persons were linked to the coup attempt. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok referred to the coup as the "latest manifestation of national crisis."

During a televised interview, Hamdok shed light on the details of the "extensive preparations" made by the plotters. He said, "The plotters showcased...security breakdown in cities... blocking of national roads, closure of ports and persistent instigation against the civilian government." The attempted revolt apparently began in one of the South Khartoum military camps.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the Sudanese authorities were tipped off about the security breach much before the plotters executed their plans, this helped the government to prepare and respond effectively. The announcement of the coup being successfully foiled was made by Sudan's information minister Hamza Baloul. He also informed about the restoration of order and subsequent arrests of the "perpetrators," including 11 prominent officers.

Sudanese Army commander Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan later visited the camp. During an interview with the local media, he spoke about the "devastating consequences" of the putsch on the country's army and unity. Meanwhile, anti-coup demonstrations broke out across Sudan to display solidarity with the incumbent government. State televisions also played patriotic songs in order to urge people to remain solid against the offenders.

(Representative Image: AP)