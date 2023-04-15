Sudan Military Refutes Paramilitary Forces' Claim Over Sudanese Presidential Palace

Amid the raging clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, the Sudanese army has refuted the claims made by the RSF about taking control of the Sudanese presidential palace. On Saturday, intense clashes erupted between the two brawling factions of the African nation, and the people in the capital were rattled by the intense gunshots fired in the region. The aforementioned statement by the Sudanese army forces came minutes after the RSF asserted in the statement that they have taken control of the presidential palace.

On Saturday, the paramilitary forces stated that they have taken control of the famous Sudanese presidential palace located in the national capital. The assertion came after the group stated that they have taken control of the Khartoum Airport, CGTN reported. However, the Saturday assertions were vehemently denied by the Sudanese army. According to Sputnik, the army stated that they still have control over the presidential palace. "Our military is countering the attempts of the Rapid Support Forces to seize strategical objects, including the Republican Palace, the General Command and the headquarters of the Sovereignty Council," the Sudanese army said in a statement on Saturday. The statement further stated that the fighter jets of Sudan’s armed forces are currently carrying out an operation to curb the “irresponsible actions” of the RSF.

Tensions escalate between Army and the Paramilitary Force

The Saturday clashes between the two fractions that have taken over the country, were an ominous development after weeks of mounting tensions between the Sudanese Army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF. In the past, the United Nations and several International bodies have attempted to diffuse the tensions between the two factions. However, with the Saturday incident, all the efforts can be seen going in vain.