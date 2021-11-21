Sudanese Military Reaches New Political Agreement With Country's Ousted PM Hamdok

Sudanese military chief General al-Burhan and the country's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok achieved a political agreement in which the two sides agreed to form a new technocratic administration, construct a unified armed force, and release all political detainees, reported news agency Sputnik citing state TV on Sunday. The new agreement is also expected to bring an end to hostilities after PM Hamdok's administration was deposed by the military in the month of October. Gen. al-Burhan also expressed gratitude to Hamdok, describing him as a "trustworthy partner." Hamdok, who would lead the new government, emphasised that the agreement will put an end to the country's violence and ensure the restoration of democracy in the country.

Meanwhile, The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) rejected the deal, emphasising that it was not a part of the agreement. The group claimed in a statement that the deceitful deal signed between Hamdok and the military chief is entirely rejected, as it only concerns its signatories.

The agreement implies civilian government will return to Sudan, which has been facing turmoil since a military coup in October, when the armed forces detained Hamdock and dissolved the Sudanese Sovereignty Council. The power grab sparked nationwide protests, with the military claiming it was necessary to end political infighting and restore order in Sudan.

Hamdok hails 'regional and global friends'

"The signing of this agreement opens the door wide enough to meet all of the transitional period's issues," said Hamdok, as reported by The Associated Press (AP) citing state TV. The agreement comes just days after medics announced that at least 15 individuals were killed by live fire during anti-coup protests. The agreement also calls for an investigation to determine who is accountable for the deaths and injuries of citizens and troops during protests following the coup. Meanwhile, Hamdok also hailed Sudan's "regional and global friends" who assisted in finalising this agreement.

According to the 14-clause agreement, the power will be given over to an elected civilian government once the transitional period ends. It should be noted here that the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a coalition of political parties and pro-democracy organisations, had previously expressed opposition to any accords with the military. Meanwhile, the use of excessive force against anti-coup protesters was also denounced by the United States, its allies, and the United Nations.

(With AP inputs)

Image: Twitter/@Mowliid Haji Abdi/AP