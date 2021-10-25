In a major development, Sudan's leading general Abdel-Fattah Burhan declared a state of emergency in Sudan and dissolved the Government, according to AP. The security forces in Sudan have also moved PM Abdalla Hamdok to an unknown location after he refused to issue a statement in support of an ongoing coup. On Monday, 25 October, soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan’s cabinet and a large number of pro-government party leaders, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital Khartoum, the country’s information ministry said, describing the actions as a coup. In response, according to Associated Press, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover.

The US and the EU have expressed concern over Monday’s developments. The US Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs said that Washington is concerned over reported about the military takeover of Sudan’s transitional government. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, on the other hand, also tweeted that he is following events with the “utmost concern”.

Sudan's political crisis

Sudan has been in the midst of a political crisis since long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in April 2019. Since then, the military and civilian transitional authorities have ruled together. A power-sharing deal between the military and a loose coalition of groups - the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) - had been agreed upon following which Sovereign Council (SC) was launched. The SC was to rule the nation for another year with an aim to hold elections by the end of 2023.

However, the deal has always been fractious and the military and pro-democracy movement have been locked in a tussle for power that has led to mass protests and killings in recent years. Tensions then grew further after a coup attempt attributed to followers of al-Bashir was foiled in September. It had fractured the country along old lines, pitting more conservative Islamists who want a military government against those who toppled al-Bashir in demonstrations.

Now, in recent days, both camps have taken to the street in protests. Earlier this month, opponents of Sudan’s transition to democracy took to the streets of Khartoum in a bid to call on the army to take control of the country. Pro-democracy groups, on the other hand, said that it was an organised attempt by the military to retake power. Last week, tens of thousands of people also demonstrated in the capital city to show solidarity with the transitional government.

Sudan has been unable to find a workplace political system since independence in 1956. The nation has seen numerous coups and coup attempts. However, it is to mention that under PM Abdalla Hamdok and the transitional council, Sudan had slowly emerged from years of international pariah status in which it existed under al-Bashir’s regime. In 2020, the nation was removed from the US’ state supporter of terror list, opening the door for badly needed international loans and investment.

However, the country’s economy has struggled with the shock of a number of economic reforms called for by international lending institutions. Amid this, the support for the interim government also slumped in recent months. Now, a takeover by the military would be a major setback for Sudan, which has grappled with a stop-and-go transition to democracy since al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests two years ago.

