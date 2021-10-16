Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok Announces Series Of Steps To Deal With Military Coup

On Friday, the Sudanese Prime Minister announced a series of steps in the nation's transition to democracy in less than a month after a coup attempt rocked its leadership. In a speech broadcast by Sudan's official TV, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok described the attempt of the coup as an 'alarm bell' and added people to awake for the causes of the country’s political and economic challenges.

"The serious political crisis that we are living in right now, I would not be exaggerating to say, is the worst and most dangerous crisis that not only threatens the transition but threatens our whole country," Hamdok said.

According to the official statement of Sudanese authorities, the coup attempt by a group of soldiers on September 22 this year. However, they failed to oust the Hamdok government.

Have a look at Abdalla remarks over Sudan coup attempt

خطابي للشعب السوداني حول الأحداث الأخيرة، والأزمة السياسية الحادة، ونتيجة اللقاءات التي عقدتها خلال الأيام الماضية مع مكونات الفترة الانتقالية.



لقد تبقى أمامنا عامان للوصول إلى الانتخابات التي يجب أن نبدأ الإعداد لها فوراً ودون تأخير.#مستقبل_وطن https://t.co/6nhMLXStfw — Abdalla Hamdok (@SudanPMHamdok) October 15, 2021

The Sudanese authorities said followers of the nation's former autocrat, Omar al-Bashir, were planning to take over the country. In his speech, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok recounted how the military overthrew Bashir amid a massive public uprising against his three-decade rule in 2019. Notably, the army established a transitional military council after protests erupted in December 2018 against the deteriorating economic conditions of the country and later ousted Omar al-Bashir government. Subsequently, the country has formed an interim for a 39-month rule, joint civilian-military government and has been ruling since then. The transitional period is set to be followed by elections to form a new government.

Hamdok stressed to work together to maintain Sudan revolution achievements

However, tensions between the civilians and Generals in the transitional administration have intensified since the failed coup attempt within the military. Since then, a large number of the population have been protesting against the military leaders. The protest has been spearheaded by the Sudanese Professionals Association and has been demanding an immediate handover of power to civilians. Meanwhile, Hamdok stressed bringing all parties back to the table for talks in order to address the root issues behind the political crisis.

Hamdok laid out a series of proposals that he said would help speed the handover to a fully elected and civilian government. In a speech to mark the Muslim holiday of the Prophet Muhammed's birthday, he highlighted the groups having differing opinions to work together. Also, he emphasised that the country’s transitional constitution and judicial bodies to be respected. “This crisis was not created today, it did not descend upon us from the sky, and it did not surprise us at all,” Sudan's PM said of the recent political turmoil.

