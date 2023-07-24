Tanker Explosion In Nigeria's Ondo State Sparks Massive Blaze; 20 Including 3 Kids Dead

As many as 20 people, including three children and a pregnant woman, have been reported dead after an oil tanker exploded in Ore, Odigbo local government area of Ondo State of Nigeria. The explosion may have been caused by fire ignition from a spark caused by a phone which was held by one of the persons scooping fuel spelt from the tanker.

The blast, that occurred on the Lagos-Benin Expressway, caused a massive blaze with a thick black plume of smoke that engulfed the entire area as onlookers rushed to the site to take stock of the situation. Several fire fighter trucks were dispatched to the scene in Ondo state after the intervention of the Ondo State Government.

Tanker spilt its contents on road, and the fire led to a blast

Cyriacus, an eyewitness, told the Nigeria-based outlet The Nation that he and his friends were inside the church when the tanker spilt its contents on the road and the fire led to a blast. Some people, he said, rushed to scoop fuel despite being warned by their clergy about the dangers of meandering about the area. The pregnant woman who died on the spot was reported to have brought N100,000 to buy the fuel from the tanker.

BREAKING: FIRE EXPLOSION AT ORE, ONDO, STATE!

Fire in Ore, Ondo State

Fire in Ore, Ondo State

Many reportedly dead as the fallen tanker they were scooping fuel from exploded by the Lagos-Benin Express Way

“We were inside the church when we heard that tanker fell. The rain was also falling. People were taking fuel when fire started after a spark from a phone. Three children died and we have counted over 15 bodies. A pregnant woman that wanted to buy the fuel also died. The money is still with her," said eyewitness who was identified with only his first name Cyriacus.

Nothing to see here, just the 8 firefighter trucks procured by Ondo State government to combat the menace of fire outbreak in the state.



Massive🔥 pic.twitter.com/TCZPPWOVIi — Wale Adedayo 🌍🔰 (@Mario9jaa) July 21, 2023

Ondo Police spokesman, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, was quoted as saying that an investigation was launched into the matter to establish the discrepancies that may have caused the harrowing incident. Dramatic visuals circulated on social media showed at least 8 firefighter trucks that were urgently procured by the Ondo State government rushing on the highway to combat the menace of fire outbreak in the Nigerian state. "As part of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN’s unwavering commitment to enhancing emergency response capabilities, the Ondo State Government has successfully procured 8 fire trucks for the Ondo State Fire Service," Delivery Unit of the Ondo State Government wrote in a tweet.