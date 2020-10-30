Tanzania Election Marred By Malpractice Claims, US Notes 'credible Allegations' Of Fraud

Tanzania’s leading opposition candidate has alleged a major fraud in the recently concluded election and has said the poll verdict was like "spitting in the face of democracy." This comes as the United States noted that the Tanzanian election showed signs of "credible allegations of significant election-related fraud and intimidation." As per reports, Opposition parties have claimed that leaders who called for a protest after the election were unjustly arrested, with one leader being badly beaten.

Read: Tanzania Votes For President Amid Fears Of Violence, Fraud

Opposition candidate likens election to 'spitting in the face of democracy'

Under the leadership of President John Magufuli, Tanzania has lost its credibility as a democratic nation over the years. Magufuli is currently contesting for a second five-year term. As per reports, the ruling party was in an overwhelming lead in terms of parliamentary seats and both the leaders of the major opposition parties subsequently lost their parliamentary seats. The US has flagged the large margins of victory as worrying signs. It has also noted the occurrence of repeat voting and the pre-filling of ballots.

Read: Observers Say Tanzania's Presidential Vote Is Already Flawed

A major opposition party in Tanzania, ACT Wazalendo is reported to have claimed that its presidential candidate Seif Sharif has already been arrested twice in one week leading up to the election. On top of that, ACT Wazalendo party official Ismail Jussa was also reportedly severely beaten by soldiers.

The US also weighed into the country’s election and urged the country’s ruling party to releases all the arrested opposition leaders stating that detaining opposition leaders were not the actions of a party that was confident in its victory.

ACT Wazalendo chair Zitto Kabwe recently tweeted that Tanzania was currently under a one-party dictatorship and urged the international community not to recognise the results of the elections. The final results of Tanzania’s election are expected to be announced on Friday, October 30.

(With AP inputs, Image AP)

Read: Tanzania Confirms 1st Attack By Mozambique-based Extremists

Read: Uganda, Tanzania Sign $3.5 Billion Deal For 'world’s Longest' Heated Oil Pipeline