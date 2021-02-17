Togo Files For Procurement Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Says Russia's MFA

Togolese Republic on February 16 filed an official request to procure a shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a statement following a meeting with Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey. “Our colleagues from Togo contacted us with an official request for cooperation in the shipment of this vaccine,” Lavrov told reporters, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation’s release. “We must take some action, perform certain [legal] procedures in Togo, and, as soon as it happens, we will be ready to look into practical steps," further, he noted. Adding that, thus far, at least three African nations Algeria, Tunisia, and the Republic of Guinea have sent requests for Sputnik V’s procurements, Russia’s foreign minister Lavrov said: ‘Vaccine will be registered [in Togo] sooner.’

According to Russia’s MFA, Lavrov held a virtual conference with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the African Union’s vaccine acquisition task force to observe the necessary procedures on legislative regulations. “Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered in over 30 countries, it is necessary to complete some procedures in Togo. Once this is done we will be ready to discuss the practical steps,” Sergey Lavrov told a press conference, following dialogue with Togo’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dussey.

Togo waits with 'great anticipation'

Russia's Lavrov stated that the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) would be dealing with the distribution of the export vaccines, after consultation with the Funds Task Team. “We have supplied almost 30 African countries with equipment, test kits, and individual protective gear at their requests. We are willing to do this in the future, too, including at the request of our Togolese friends,” Russia’s Lavrov, further indicated in a diplomatic remark.

Meanwhile, in his address, Dussey said, “Right now, we simply need to finalize certain administrative procedures; we will initiate the registration procedure. We will wait for Sputnik V in our country with great anticipation.” Russia’s Sputnik V has cited 92 percent efficacy against moderate to severe COVID-19 infection across all age groups in its late-stage trial results published in The Lancet. Russian jab’s effectiveness, according to the manufacturer, is at par with Pfizer, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Janssen. However, the vaccine needs 2 different versions of the vaccine doses for the first and second inoculation, 21 days apart.

