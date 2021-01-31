Tunisia Protesters Clash With Police After Being Stopped From Marching To Habib Bourguiba

Tunisia on Saturday witnessed another day of violence amid widespread protests that took place in the country against financial woes inflicted upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. Protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against poverty and police brutality as they clashed with security forces after being stopped from marching to Avenue Habib Bourguiba, a political and economic hub in the capital Tunis. According to reports, security personnels were bombarded with colour-filled balloons and slogans demanding an end to police brutality.

Read: Tunisian President Kais Saied Receives Poison Letter, Top Aide Falls Ill

Tunisians were already struggling from the economic crisis before the pandemic hit the country, and COVID-induced lockdowns made the situation worse. Media reports suggest that protests have been taking place in Tunisia for the past several weeks with violent clashes occurring almost every day. Most of these clashes are happening in low-income areas of the country, where residents are fueled with anger over poor living conditions.

Read: Poverty And Hopelessness Beget Violence In Tunisia's Suburbs

Biggest protests since 2018

The ongoing protests are the biggest in Tunisia since the 2018 demonstrations against price hike of petrol and other essential items. Several cases of looting, vandalization of government buildings have been reported across the country with authorities fearing a repeat of the 2011 revolution, which saw the ousting of longtime President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali. The government has reportedly deployed Army personnel in major unrest areas.

Read: Swiss To Lift Freeze On Millions Linked To Ex-Tunisia Leader

Similar protests rocked Tunisia ten years ago over widespread corruption and minimum governance. The protests, which were mostly led by youths from across the country, much like the ongoing demonstrations, resulted in the resignation of Ben Ali, who had been ruling Tunisia since 1987. Following the revolution, Tunisia transitioned into a democracy with a new constitution, but many argue that the state of affairs has remained the same.

Read: Violent Youth Protests Hit Tunisia Amid Economic Turmoil

(With inputs from ANI, Image Credit: AP)

