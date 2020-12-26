Uganda Lake Albert Boat Accident Kills 33, Occurred Due To Bad Weather

A boat accident on Lake Albert near the Uganda-Congo border has left at least 33 people dead, according to the Associated Press. The boat was returning from Uganda to the Democratic Republic of Congo when it capsized near the town of Kolokoto. According to Vital Adubanga, president of the Wangongo chiefdom in eastern Congo’s Ituri province, the boat accident occurred due to strong winds at the lake which overturned the canoe.

The accident killed mostly Congolese traders

Adubanga said that the accident has left at least 33 people dead and seven survivors, most of who were trying to illegally leave Uganda. The COVID-19 pandemic has halted regular traffic between the two nations and has left many Congolese, especially small-time traders, stranded in Uganda due to restrictions on movement. Many of these traders have been trying to illegally leave Uganda lately, mostly by night boats.

The boat which capsized on Wednesday was one of these night boats carrying passengers trying to cross the border illegally. the boat capsized on Lake Albert due to change in weather and lack of safety on the canoe. Adubanga has condemned the bahaviour of illegally trying to cross the border, especially in night boats. "We deplore this behavior which often leads to deaths. Night boats are to be discouraged," he said.

Lake Albert, which is Africa's seventh-largest lake, is located on the border of Uganda and Congo. the lake has caused many lives in the past as well because of its unpredictable weather. In 2014, more than 250 refugees had died after their boat capsized. The boat was reportedly carrying more people than its capacity, which triggered the unfortunate accident. In 2016, 30 members of a Ugandan football team died after their boat overturned.

(Image Credit: AP)

