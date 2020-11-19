Uganda Witnesses Violent Clashes As Police Detains Musician Turned Politician Bobi Wine

In Uganda, protests broke out in the capital Kampala on Wednesday after police arrested musician turned politician Bobi Wine who is seeking the presidency in the general election next year. According to reports, the 38-year-old opposition leader, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was arrested for breaching COVID-19 regulations shortly before a rally.

Wine's supporters immediately took to the streets in the centre of Kampala by building barricades and lighting tires. Protests were also reported to be spreading to other cities and towns on Wednesday. During the violent clashes, dozens were reported to have been hit by live rounds fired by police and as many as eight killed, according to a report by the Guardian. Uganda security forces repeatedly fired teargas at Wine's rallies and detained his supporters, the report further said.

Meanwhile, Wine has alleged that police violently broke into his vehicle and took him into custody. He has been attracting massive crowds and his campaign has rattled the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) as he hopes to unseat Uganda’s long-time leader, Yoweri Museveni.

Bobi Wine was temporarily blinded by police earlier this month when he was arrested moments after being successfully certified as a candidate in the upcoming election.

In its defence, the police said it had warned that presidential candidates would be arrested if they flouted guidelines limiting attendance at rallies to 200 people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uganda's politics

Museveni, who is one of the longest-serving presidents in Africa, registered his candidacy on Monday for a record sixth term on the ruling National Resistance Movement party's ticket. Museveni has amended the constitution twice so that he could run for re-election in 2021. This year, the Ugandan election commission has registered 11 people for the upcoming presidential election contest. Another opposition presidential candidate came shoeless to file his candidature after he was allegedly obstructed by security officials to reach his office.

Bobi Wine's arrest doesn't come as a surprise as members of the opposition often face harassment at the hands of the authorities, especially if they try to challenge Museveni in any way. Ever since Wine has decided to contest polls against Museveni, his rallies and concerts have been targetted by law enforcement agencies.

