LeBron James Comically Confirms Upcoming Visit To White House With 'tequilla & Wine'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is extremely delighted to see Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the US Election 2020. LeBron, who has feuded with Donald Trump several times in the past, used his social media handle to not only congratulate Biden for his big win, but also to take shots at the soon-to-be-former US President.

Lakers White House visit guaranteed? LeBron James confirms via tweet

The Lakers star recently responded to a tweet from Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, confirming that the entire Lakers roster will gladly visit the White House now that Trump will no longer be at the office. Green tagged LeBron in a post on Sunday, stating the Lakers can celebrate their 2020 NBA championship with a visit to the White House to meet new president Joe Biden.

Yoooo @KingJames y’all can go to the White House and celebrate y’all title G! 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 7, 2020

LeBron James was quick to respond to the tweet, saying he would surely be visiting the President's residence and would also be taking "Tequila & Wine" with him to celebrate the occasion.

YO we back up in there my G!!! I’m taking my tequila and vino too! 😁😁😁 🥃🥃🍷🍷 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020

It has become an annual tradition for the championship teams of the major professional leagues in the country to celebrate their title with the president in the White House. Since Trump's appointment in 2017, however, most teams decided to skip this tradition. During Trump's first two years in charge, 20 major sports teams won the championship, out of which only 10 met with Trump at the White House.

Golden State Warriors are among the teams to have declined an opportunity to meet Trump. In 2017, Donald Trump withdrew his invitation after Warriors star publicly made it clear that he wasn't interested in meeting Trump. Donald Trump tweeted "invitation is withdrawn" in response to Curry comments.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

The following year, the Warriors once again skipped meeting Trump after their title win, instead, they celebrated their title with former US President Barack Obama. Last year, the Toronto Raptors were expected to break the hoodoo. However, Trump's team opted against inviting the team after guard Danny Green squashed any possibility of the Raptors visiting the White House.

As LeBron James hilariously confirmed, the Los Angeles Lakers will likely be the first team in four years to make the trip Washington after Joe Biden takes charge next year. The Lakers secured their first championship in 10 years after a 4-2 series win over Miami Heat. LeBron James was awarded the NBA Finals MVP, his career fourth accolade, for his strong show during the finals.

