UN Agencies Raise Concern Over 'Complex Emergency' Unfolding In Mozambique

United Nations agencies have raised concern over the condition of the people of Northern Mozambique. As per the reports, they have warned that the displaced people have been starving and they are having health issues due to the conflict and protection crisis. Thousands of people have been displaced by the rebel attack in northern Mozambique.

Refugees traumatised by the attack

The people have now sought refuge in the Pemba town and some of the people have also been separated from their families. The refugees who have fled to Palma in Cabo Delgado have shared stories of horrific attacks by militants who reportedly killed dozens of people. The head of the UN refugee Agency Margarida Loureiro said that the people arriving in the shelter had been "exhausted" by their experiences.

They are highly traumatised by what they have seen, by what they have experienced, seeing their families, their friends being killed, seeing their houses being completely destroyed.

The director of emergencies for the UN Children's fund Manual Fontaine said that the people have been traumatised by the violence. As per reports, they were forced to flee in the middle of the night and some of them have also separated from their families. He also shared an incident about how a husband of a young pregnant woman was killed in front of her. He added that there have been stories of kidnapping and gender-based violence reported in the region.

UN agencies seek help

UNICEF has also raised alarm over malnutrition among displaced children in Cabo Delgado. As per reports, the agency has appealed for $52.8 million for Mozambique this year. Also, $30 million of that amount targeted for Cabo Delgado. They have further mentioned that only 37 percent of the appeal is funded and they have asked for international support for humanitarian work. The World Food Program is seeking $82 million for food aid in northern Mozambique.

