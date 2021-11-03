UN Chief Concerned Over Rise In Violence As Ethiopia PM Asks People To Take Up Arms

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres has recently expressed his concern due to the increase of violence in Ethiopia, as well as the latest proclamation of a state of emergency across the nation by the Ethiopian administration. As per a UN report, Guterres Spokesperson said in a statement released on Tuesday in New York, “The stability of Ethiopia and the wider region is at stake.”

The UN chief has further restated his appeal for instant termination of violence and to allow unhindered humanitarian access to the northern areas of Tigray, Amhara, and Afar to provide life-saving supplies. Guterres has also urged for an open national discussion to address this issue and lay the framework for stability and peace across the nation.

Further, Rosemary DiCarlo, who is the Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, stated on Twitter that the ramifications of a growing conflict on the country and area are terrifying to consider. “But it's not too late to choose dialogue. Silence the guns,” she wrote.

I'm deeply concerned over escalating violence in #Ethiopia. The possible consequences of a spiraling conflict on the country and the region are frightening to contemplate. But it's not too late to choose dialogue. Silence the guns. Now, before more needless death and destruction. — Rosemary A. DiCarlo (@DicarloRosemary) November 2, 2021

Situation in Northern Ethiopia “remains unpredictable, volatile, and highly tense”

The latest statement from the UN Humanitarian Affairs Office (OCHA) which was issued on November 1 revealed that the situation in Northern Ethiopia “remains unpredictable, volatile, and highly tense.” Since the beginning of August, fuel which is basically needed for humanitarian operations has been unavailable in Tigray, causing most humanitarian agencies to drastically limit or cease their services.

Furthermore, humanitarian operations are hampered by the shortage of supplies, funds, banking services, and communications, in addition to the absence of fuel. The UN and its allies were able to continue to respond on a limited basis in a few regions. As per the UN report, Since October 18, no supply transportations have reached Tigray. As a consequence, Tigray's nutritional responses for children and women dropped by approximately 50%. The humanitarian crisis in Tigray's neighbouring provinces of Afar and Amhara is deteriorating as the violence spreads.

The continuous violence in the area has obstructed the delivery of aid, which further led to displacement, interruption of livelihoods, and food shortages. Since the month of August, 852,000 individuals in Amhara have received food help.

As the conflict started in November 2020 between the Ethiopian government and regional groups of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Ethiopian civilians began approaching isolated border locations as refugees in which many are women and children. Most people departed their hometown with very little belongings and travelled mostly on foot, as per the UN report.

Approximately 45,449 Ethiopian Tigray refugees have fled to Sudan, while 96,000 Eritrean migrants are being sheltered in the region. In Tigray, there were already over 100,000 internally displaced people before this conflict. Up to 7 million Ethiopians are suffering from acute food shortages.

(Image: AP)