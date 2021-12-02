UN Chief Urges Sudan Citizens To Back Reinstated PM Abdalla Hamdok

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged Sudanese citizens to back reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok so that the country can make a "peaceful transition to true democracy." Addressing a press conference, the UN chief said that he understands "the wrath" and "indignation" of Sudanese who have witnessed a military coup and don't want any solution involving the ministry. "But I would like to appeal for common sense. We have a situation that isn't ideal, but it has the potential to lead to a democratic transition," he was quoted as saying by the Associated Press (AP).

Since the military generals seized power in the month of October, protesters have flocked to the streets in large numbers in the capital Khartoum and other cities across the country. They had been demanding that the armed forces remain out of governance. More than 100 civilian government officials, including PM Hamdok, were detained. However, last month, Sudanese military chief General al-Burhan and Hamdok achieved a political agreement in which the two sides agreed to form a new technocratic administration, construct a unified armed force, and release all political detainees, reported news agency, Sputnik citing State TV.

Sudanese Professionals Association rejects deal between military and PM Hamdok

According to Guterres, the United Nations fought hard to free Hamdok after he was detained by the military. "It was a significant win for me to see the prime minister released and able to resume his duties," he added as reported by AP. Meanwhile, the deal between the military and PM Hamdok has been severely opposed by many in the pro-democracy movement. The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) also rejected the deal, emphasising that it was not a part of the agreement. The group claimed in a statement that the deceitful deal signed between Hamdok and the military chief is entirely rejected, as it only concerns its signatories.

While expressing his sympathy for the outcry, Guterres warned that questioning the solution that led to the Prime Minister's reinstatement would be "extremely harmful for Sudan." At the same time, Moussa Faki Mahamat, chief of the African Union Commission stated that AU continues to push both the Prime Minister and the military to reach a political consensus with civil society and political parties so that the transition can be completed. "In theory, elections should take place in 18 months and I think that our political parties should be preparing for this. The Electoral Commission is to be set up and the judicial institutions of the country need to be established, too, so that the whole thing can work," he added as reported by AP.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: Twitter/@SudanPMO/@antonioguterres)