UN Relocates Its 7 Members Declared Persona Non-grata By Ethiopia; Cites Security Concerns

Days after the Ethiopian Government declared seven UN staff persona non grata, ordering them to leave the country within 72 hours, UN spokesman Farhan Haq on Monday confirmed that the officials have been relocated to safer places, reported Sputnik. Notably, in diplomacy, a persona non grata is a status sometimes applied by a host country to foreign diplomats to remove their protection by diplomatic immunity from arrest and other normal kinds of prosecution. He said that the officials have been relocated to other places due to security concerns. Earlier on 1 October, the Ethiopian government said that the UN officials were involved in meddling in Addis Ababa's internal affairs.

Haq said that the decisions were taken as pressure mounted on the government over its deadly blockade of the Tigray region where children are reportedly starving to death. "None of the seven UN officials mentioned by the Ethiopian government is in the nation at present. They have been transferred from the country to secure their protection", news agency Sputnik quoted Haq as saying during a press briefing. Meanwhile, the UN spokesman refused to answer whether the officials received any fresh threat from the Ethiopian government or any other organisations. However, Farhan Haq added that the international bodies were evaluating the steps of the Ethiopian government and the allegations levelled against the UN officials.

Ethiopia has no right to expel UN staff members: Guterres

According to the UN spokesperson, a strong message from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was conveyed to newly elected Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during a telephonic conversation on Friday. Guterres told Ahmed that the doctrine of declaring someone "persona non grata" does not apply to UN personnel. "The application of this doctrine to United Nations officials is contrary to obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and the privileges and immunities to be afforded to the United Nations and its officials," Guterres said.

Ethiopia must have conveyed issues through proper channel: UN

The UN deputy spokesman asserted that if there were any issues with the officials, the Ethiopian Prime Minister should have conveyed those to the organisation through proper channels. Earlier on Thursday, Guterres expressed shock over the Ethiopian government's abrupt decision. Expressing full confidence in the UN officials, he said, "They are guided by impartiality and neutrality". Notably, Ethiopia is facing the worst ever famine as the country entered into a deadly crash with a powerful rebellion group led by an ethnic faction. According to UN reports, at least 3,50,000 people in Tigray have been facing famine. The US Agency for International Development estimated that the number could rise to 9,00,000.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)