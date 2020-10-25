UN Reports 3.6 Million People Impacted By Floods, Landslides Across East Africa Since June

The UN humanitarian agency, on October 24, informed that nearly 3.6 million people were impacted by floods and landslides across East Africa since June. In its latest report, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that the floods have compounded an already challenging situation for people across the region, many of whom were already faced with conflict, violence, the desert locust upsurge and COVID-19.

The UN agency said, “Water levels of several lakes in Kenya and Uganda are rising, impacting thousands of people”.

READ: Guinean President Wins 3rd Term, Electoral Commission Says

‘Worst floods’ in decades

According to the report, the unprecedented rains and floods in Sudan have affected 875,000 people across the country. Sudan experienced the ‘worst floods in decades’, with torrential downpours, landslides, flash and riverine flooding killing over 150 people and leaving a path of destruction in all states across the country. Following the floods, OCHA said that there are concerns of more than 4.5 million people now at risk of vector-borne diseases in Sudan.

The report said that flooding in South Sudan has also affected an estimated 856,000 people, including nearly 400,000 who have been displaced. Jonglei, on the other hand, which experienced devastating sub-national violence, was amongst the hardest-hit by floods.

Nearly 1.1 million people in Ethiopia have also been affected by floods, including over 313,000 people displaced. Amhara, Gambella, Oromia, Somali and Southern Nations, Nationalities, and People's (SNNP) regions are the most affected. In Kenya, the UN agency said, that following intense rainfall, multiple lakes and waterways are at record-high, causing displacement and loss of livelihoods for surrounding communities.

READ: Head Of Sudan’s Largest Party Slams Recognizing Israel

“Following intense rainfall, multiple lakes in Kenya—including Lake Baringo, Lake Bogoria and Lake 94, Lake Naivasha, Lake Turkana, and Lake Victoria—and waterways are at record-high levels, causing displacement and loss of livelihoods for surrounding communities,” the report read.

In Somalia, since June, floods have affected over 633,000 people, including 43,000 displaced, in Hirshabelle, South West and Jubaland states, in addition to Sanaag and Banadir regions. OCHA reported that in Uganda, water levels are rising in Lake Albert and Lake Kyoga and flooding in five districts impacted over 16,500 people in September alone.

(Image: AP)

READ: Ethiopia Blasts Trump Remark That Egypt Will 'blow Up' Dam

READ: Libyan Factions Sign Countrywide UN-brokered Cease-fire