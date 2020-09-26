Ethiopia: Unidentified Gunman Kills 15 People In Benishangul-Gumuz Region

According to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, an unidentified gunman on September 25 started firing shots at people in Ethiopia’s western Benishangul-Gumuz region, leaving at least 15 dead. Out of the 15 people, 4 are confirmed to be women. In a press release, the EHRC said, “The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is deeply alarmed by the surge in attacks against civilians in the Benishangul-Gumuz Region”.

Unrest in Ethiopia

The press release quoted the EHRC’s chief commissioner, Daniel Bekele saying, “Civilians are being subjected to repeated attacks with unmitigated cruelty in Benishangul-Gumuz. Federal and regional authorities should take the required steps to enforce the rule of law and bring perpetrators to account”.

Two similar incidents have been reported earlier this month in the same zone, on September 6 and September 7-13. These incidents resulted in the killings of various civilians and displacement of over 300 people.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-largest country by population, is not only struggling to avoid a war with Egypt but also to pull itself out of the economic crunch caused due to the ongoing pandemic. Apart from this, it is reportedly on the verge of transitioning to democracy or descent into violence. The Oromo people are the country’s largest ethnic group but have faced decades of discrimination, exclusion from politics and operation.

Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018 and since then Ethiopia’s ethnic situation has become complicated. While many have dubbed Ahmed’s position as a victory for the community, many have said that it might cause hindrance for their demands like great autonomy for Oromia.

Meanwhile, the situation in Ethiopia is getting more complex with each passing day. While some want the nation to be decentralised, some want it to be coherent. Experts suggest that these grievances were forcefully suppressed before he came to power, he gave greater freedom to civilians and press, released political prisoners and dissidents.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)