UNSC Adopts Darft Resolution Calling For Appointment Of Special Envoy For Libya

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday, September 15 adopted a resolution calling for the urgent appointment of a new Special Envoy for Libya. The resolution also contained provisions for the appointment of a coordinator that would supervise the day-to-day activities of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

As per reports, the resolution was introduced by the United Kingdom and was adopted with an overwhelming majority of 13 votes and only 2 abstentions from China and Russia. The resolution also serves to extend the mandate of the UNSMIL till September 15, 2021.

US diplomat Stephanie Williams has held the position of Acting Libya Special Envoy since March after Former UN Special Envoy for Libya and head of UNSMIL Ghassan Salame’s sudden resignation due to health reasons.

Ongoing protests in Libya

Meanwhile, Libya witnessed a rare wave of protests in both the east and west last week fueled by the worsening living conditions in the African nation. As per reports, hundreds of youth took to the streets to protest against the crippling electricity shortages in the eastern cities. These protests were reported to mirror those in the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other western cities -- one major difference being the protests in the eastern side did not appear to be centrally organised as is usually the case for the western side. Moreover, the protests in the east were soon forcibly dispersed by authorities.

Libya has been in the midst of a violent civil war since 2014 and as a result, has been practically split into two autonomous regions. The Libyan National Army commander commander-in-chief Khalifa Hifter controls the east and south backed by the United Arab Emirates, while an UN-supported government based in Tripoli controls the west of the country.

