US’ Africa Chief Speaks With Somali PM Roble, Discuss 'political & Security Situation'

Ousted Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Husein Roble on December 29, Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with the US Assistant Secretary of State for African, Affairs Molly Phee. The two discussed the political and security situation in the country, where they talked about the ongoing elections and called for credible, and rapid conclusions.

The United States supported the call for an in-person National Consultative Council meeting this week focused on improving and expediting Somalia’s electoral process, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price reiterated. He added that the US has been deeply concerned by the continuing delays, and by the procedural irregularities which have undermined the credibility of the process.

US calls to defuse political tensions in Somalia

“[Somalia Prime Minister] today had a telephone conversation with US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Molly Phee where the subject of discussions revolved around the political, security and electoral situation in the country,” Somalia Prime Minister’s office tweeted.

A statement further informed that PM Roble briefed the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee about the ongoing dispute between President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his subordinates. Roble reportedly stressed to the US official that the outgoing president does not want free and fair elections. Phee called for Somali government officials, particularly Farmajo and Roble to defuse political tensions.

US State Department stressed that it is imperative that Somalia’s national and Federal Member State leaders “swiftly conclude credible, transparent, and inclusive parliamentary and presidential elections and address concerns in an open and acceptable manner.” It categorically stressed, that the US remains committed to supporting peace and stability in Somalia “and will use available tools to meet those goals.” Somalia President's office has accused PM Roble of meddling with an investigation into a land grabbing case.

The commander of the Somalia marine forces was also dismissed and an investigation was ordered for charges of corruption on him. Roble's office labelled the statement as “outrageous," and condemned the attempt of "militarily take over” of the Prime Minister’s office, a move he slammed as illegal. The two politicians also traded barbs for stalling ongoing parliamentary elections that were meant to conclude by December 24. Abdirahman Yusuf Omar Adala, Somalia’s Assistant Information Minister accused the President of organising an "indirect coup” within the African nation.