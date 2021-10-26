US, UK & Norway Oppose Military Coup In Sudan; Vow To Support Democratically-elected Govt

The United States, the United Kingdom and Norway have sternly condemned the military coup that is underway in Sudan. In a joint statement. The Troika slammed the dissolution of the Abdallah Hamdok-led civilian government and vowed to support a democratically-elected civilian government, Sputnik reported. The trio also called on the Sudanese security forces to immediately release all unlawful detainees during the takeover.

Calling for a "democratic Sudan with the fully legitimate civilian government," the UK, US and Norway rejected the military coup. "The Troika will continue to support those working for a democratic Sudan...we reject this attempt to detail the transition towards democratic elections and call for the immediate restoration of the civil-led government on the basis of Constitutional Declaration and other foundational documents for transition," Sputnik reported quoting the statement. They also asked the military coup leaders to acknowledge peaceful protests as freedom of expression.

Sudan faces newer lows

At least three pro-democracy protestors have been killed in skirmishes with the army, Sudan Doctors Central Committee announced on Facebook. At least 80 people have been injured in the same. Meanwhile, that in confronting the coup, doctors had withdrawn from all hospitals in Sudan except for emergency departments and attended to critical cases. "The military forces raided the Bloodbank building and prevented employees from carrying out their duties," the committee said in a statement.

The situation in Sudan has faced new lows after five senior cabinet ministers were arrested and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife were sent into house arrest on Monday. As per BBC, their locations are unknown. Video footage from Sudan showed pro-military demonstrators on streets echoing demands of the joint-military Sovereign Council leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Sudanese Police and pro-military protestors demanding transfer of power to the military clashed in the capital city of Khartoum when police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

It is to be noted that amid the ongoing protests, General Burhan also asserted that dissolving the Abdalla Hamdok government could "resolve the political crisis," a suggestion rejected by many. Internet and power outages have remained persistent since fresh protests erupted last week.

