Sudan Military Forces Detain Senior Govt Officials; Police Fires Tear Gas At Protestors

In major developments, military forces in Sudan have detained at least five senior officials from the government on Sunday, the Associated Press quoted Sudanese officials as saying. The situation arose after pro-military rallies were called on nationwide against the civilian-military government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Meanwhile, police fired tear gas against demonstrators demanding transfer of power to the military government.

As reported by The Guardian, the officials detained industry minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh, member of the ruling Sovereign Council, Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, information minister Hamza Baloul and media advisor to PM Hamdok, Faisal Mohammed Saleh. As per the official Facebook page of the Khartoum governor Ayman Khalid, he was also arrested on Sunday. The arrests come as US special envoy to the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman met PM Hamdok to discuss potential solutions to the growing disputes in the country.

Pro-military demonstrators clash with Sudan Police

Sudan Police and pro-military demonstrators clashed in the centre of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, while the latter protested against the harsh conditions and the army's obstruction of the democratic path, the news agency reported. The protestors blocked major roads and bridges, especially the Mec Nimr Bridge, which links Khartoum downtown to other areas. The escalated violence on the sidelines of arrests comes as Sudan continues to mend the rift between pro-democracy and pro-military supporters after the foiled coup attempt in September.

On Sunday, the pro-military protestors blocked major roads and bridges in the Khartoum amid escalating tensions between military generals and pro-democrats as the former chanted slogans echoing demands of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the armed forces and Sudan's joint military-civilian Sovereign Council. It is to be noted that amid the ongoing protests, General Burhan also asserted that dissolving the Abdalla Hamdok government could "resolve the political crisis," a suggestion rejected by many.

PM Hamdok in discussions to find a peaceful resolution

The current protests were a retaliatory demonstration against pro-democracy protestors who took to the streets on October 21, slamming General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. On Thursday protestors accused Burhan of being a loyalist to authoritarian President Omar al-Bashir, who was removed from power in 2019. In a statement, the participating Sudanese resistance committees also asserted that they were revolting against power-sharing and demanding complete democratic and civilian rule in the nation. Meanwhile, PM Hamdok said that the government is currently looking for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing turmoil.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: @AbdallahHamdok/Twitter/AP)