Wagner Exits Central African Republic Over Refusal Of 'contracts With Russian MoD'

Shadowy mercenaries group PMC Wagner's personnel have made an exit from the Central African Republic (CAR) as they refused to sign any new contracts with Russia's Ministry of Defence, high-level officials in Bangui confirmed their departure in agencies' reports. An estimated 400 Wagner employees left the capital on at least two planes as they had a bitter disagreement about any engagement with the Russian Defense Ministry officials, a senior source from CAR's Ministry of Defence and an official from the Russian embassy said.

Wagner's disengagement in CAR came just days after the mercenary group's mutiny in Russia. Wagner chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led the revolt that the group labelled as the 'march of justice' to Moscow which was aimed at toppling Russia's "bureaucratic" military leadership. Only an estimated 1,300 and 1,400 Wagner fighters have chosen to stay back in the Central African Republic, while most are preparing for departure. Hundreds of fighters were packing up in Bouar, a key base on the trading route with Cameroon, to leave the region permanently.

Wager PMC fighters were heavily stationed in Bouar, a critical stronghold to fight against the rebels who make consistent efforts to disrupt the timber trade in the region.

'Signed defence agreement with Russia, not with Wagner': Presidential advisor

Russia had signed contracts with President Faustin-Archange Touadera to take down the rebel groups that posed a grave threat to his leadership. CAR's government inked a defence deal with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a bilateral meeting in October 2017. Wagner mercenaries began arriving in the country in 2018 after President Touadera involved Russia to fight the rebel groups in exchange for free access to the country's mining operations.

"In 2018, CAR signed a defence agreement with Russia and not with Wagner. If Russia has no agreement anymore with Wagner it will send us a new contingent," adviser to President Touadera and former minister Fidele Gouandijika said in a statement.

CAR's Ministry of Defence said that "hundreds" of Wagner personnel have decided to leave after the fallout with Russia's President Vladimir Putin's regime and the Russian Defence Ministry in connection with the failed armed uprising on June 24. There are many security contracts lined up with Russia, and the CAR government has expressed willingness to change its relationship with Wagner and meet any other condition that Moscow keeps. This has led Wagner to reconsider its troop presence in CAR.