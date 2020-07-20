Zimbabwe: 100,000 Arrested For Violating Lockdown Restrictions, Fleeing Quarantine Centres

Zimbabwe has arrested more than 100,000 people for violating lockdown restrictions since March. According to reports, the restrictions that were placed to help curb the COVID-19 crisis in the African country have been slightly eased but still remain in effect in the country.

As per reports, Zimbabwe police records show that in the last 2 days, almost 1,000 people have been arrested for ‘unnecessary movement’ and lockdown violations. The country's opposition has alleged that the government is using these restriction measures to specifically target opposition leaders.

People fleeing quarantine centres

According to reports, the current law in Zimbabwe states that all people entering the country must quarantine themselves for three weeks in government-approved facilities. However, the police have reported that close to 300 people have fled from these quarantine centres, included persons who had tested positive for COVIVD-19.

About 30 people who have fled have already been apprehended by the police and will be reportedly charged with having exposed their family members and countless others with the virus. Two men who had reportedly fled quarantine after testing positive have now infected seven other members of their family before being apprehended by the authorities.

As per reports, Zimbabwe’s population has grown complacent and begun to indulge in outdoor activities. Authorities are working towards stepping up efforts to enforce the lockdown and restrict movements.

According to the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, Zimbabwe has reported 1,478 COVID-19 positive cases and has a death toll of 25. However, the pandemic and the lockdown measures implemented in an effort to combat the virus have caused it economy to deteriorate.

