After Boulder Attack, Trump Reintroduces Controversial Travel Ban on Multiple Nations

Updated 5 June 2025 at 19:10 IST
US President Donald Trump has issued a sweeping new travel restriction order, blocking or limiting entry to the U.S. from over a dozen countries. Citing national security concerns and inadequate vetting procedures, the presidential proclamation is set to go into effect this Monday.
The order fully restricts entry from 12 nations: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.
In addition, seven more countries — Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela — face partial restrictions on travel to the United States.
“These restrictions distinguish between, but apply to both, the entry of immigrants and nonimmigrants,” the order states, signaling that both visa applicants and visitors will be affected.
In a video message posted Wednesday evening on Truth Social, Trump referenced a recent terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, to justify the move.
“The recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, has underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted,” Trump said.
“We don’t want 'em,” he added, blaming President Biden for what he called “open door policies.”
“We cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen those who seek to enter the United States.”
The order makes exceptions for U.S. green card holders, individuals with existing visas, certain adoption cases, and athletes participating in major international events like the Olympics and World Cup.
Additional exceptions can be granted on a case-by-case basis if the Secretary of State determines that an individual’s travel would “serve a United States national interest.”
This move echoes Trump’s first-term travel ban, which targeted several predominantly Muslim nations and was dubbed the "Muslim ban" by critics. That earlier order sparked widespread protests and legal challenges. A revised version of it was eventually upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.
President Joe Biden reversed that policy on his first day in office.
The travel ban is likely to face legal scrutiny once again, but for now, the restrictions are set to begin Monday, reshaping U.S. immigration policy for nationals from nearly 20 countries.
Published 5 June 2025 at 19:10 IST