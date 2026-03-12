After Diplomatic Talks, Iran Allows Safe Passage for India-Bound Vessels Via Hormuz; 20 Crude Oil Tankers Expected Soon

After Diplomatic Talks, Iran Allows Passage for India-Bound Vessels Through Strait of Hormuz; 20 Crude Oil Tankers Expected Soon | Image: AP

India is set to receive a significant boost in crude oil imports as more vessels carrying cargo from the Persian Gulf successfully navigate the volatile Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

According to reports, Iran has granted passage to India-bound vessels, including India-flagged tankers, following diplomatic engagements between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi. This assurance comes despite broader restrictions on maritime traffic through the strategic chokepoint, where Iran has imposed strict controls, requiring prior approval for transits and warning against vessels linked to the US, Israel, or their allies.

In the last 24 hours, three vessels destined for India reportedly transited the Strait successfully. This follows the recent safe arrival of additional ships, including foreign-flagged tankers bound for Indian ports. Sources said that around 20 ships carrying crude oil are expected to reach India in the coming days, helping to alleviate concerns over potential disruptions to energy supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical artery for global oil flows, with India sourcing a substantial portion--around 40% in normal times--of its crude imports through this route. Recent tensions, including attacks on commercial shipping and a sharp decline in overall traffic, have heightened risks, but India's diplomatic outreach appears to have secured exemptions for its vessels.

While an Iranian source has denied any formal agreement on blanket passage, Indian government briefings and shipping movements suggest practical arrangements are in place to facilitate safe transit for India-destined cargo. This development is crucial for maintaining energy security as India diversifies sources and builds buffers, with a notable surge in imports from alternative routes like Russia observed in recent weeks.

The safe passage of these tankers suggest India's balanced diplomatic approach in the region, prioritizing uninterrupted energy flows amid escalating geopolitical challenges.