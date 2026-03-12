India Assisting Stranded Nationals in Iran to Cross into Armenia & Azerbaijan for Flights Back Home: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced active assistance for approximately 9,000 Indian nationals currently in Iran, many of whom are stranded amid the escalating regional conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. These individuals include students (particularly medical students), seafarers, business professionals, pilgrims, and others.

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on Thursday: "...We are assisting Indian nationals who wish to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia and from there to take commercial flights to return home. We are assisting them with visas. We are also assisting them with land border crossings..."

Jaiswal provided further details: "We've had about 9,000 Indian nationals who were there or who are there in Iran. These 9,000 Indian nationals comprise students, seafarers, business people, professionals and some pilgrims...Several Indian nationals, mostly students, left the country and reached home. We have shifted several Indian nationals, including students and pilgrims, who were based in Tehran to other safer locations and cities in the country."

"We are also assisting Indian nationals who wish to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia and from there to take commercial flights to return home. We are assisting them with visas. We are also assisting them with land border crossings. We've had several Indian nationals who have approached us and we have helped them to cross over into Azerbaijan and Armenia and from there to take commercial flights back home. I would take this opportunity to advise all Indian nationals who desire to leave Iran via land borders. They should adhere to the advisory that our embassy has issued," Jaiswal added.

Advertisement

The government has already relocated several Indians, especially students and pilgrims from high-risk areas like Tehran, to safer parts of Iran. For those opting to exit the country, the Indian Embassy in Tehran is facilitating land border crossings into neighboring Azerbaijan and Armenia, providing support for necessary visas and transit arrangements. From these countries, affected nationals can board commercial flights to return to India.

Recent reports suggest that some students have begun organizing their departures, with initial batches preparing to head toward the Armenia border, and plans for returns via commercial routes (such as through Dubai connections) scheduled in the coming days.

Advertisement

On diplomatic efforts, Jaiswal noted high-level engagement: "The Prime Minister has spoken to several leaders in the Gulf after the conflict started. In these conversations, he stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy so that early peace can return. He also underlined the need to avoid civilian casualties and he focused on the protection of civilians. We have a large Indian community in the GCC countries and their security and welfare are of utmost importance. This was highlighted. We also, in several cases, condemned the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states..."

“Our External Affairs Minister has been talking with his Iranian counterpart and three conversations have happened in the recent few days. As far as the impact of the war, it is there for everybody to see what's happening around. Several of our lives have been impacted by it, not just ours, but of people and countries around the world,” he added.