Updated 22 September 2025 at 14:56 IST
Days After Doval-Drouin Meet, Canada Arrests Khalistani Operative & Pannun's Close Aide Gosal
The move is being seen as Ottawa's response to India's concerns over extremist activities. It also marks a shift in Canada's stance on Khalistani networks after high-level security talks.
- World News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
New Delhi: Days after National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin in New Delhi, the Canadian police have arrested Khalistani operative Inderjit Singh Gosal, a close aide of US-based separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
The move is being seen as Ottawa’s strongest signal yet of intent to act on New Delhi’s concerns over extremist networks operating on Canadian soil. The two NSAs had agreed to strengthen cooperation against terrorism and transnational crime as part of efforts to reset bilateral ties strained in recent years.
Arrested On Firearms-Related Charges
Gosal, 36, was detained in Ottawa on multiple firearms-related charges. Officials say he served as Pannun’s personal security officer and was a key organiser for the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the group banned in India since 2019.
His record includes a November 2024 arrest in connection with an attack on worshippers at a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto area. Though he was released on conditional bail, he reportedly remained active in organising Khalistan “referendum” drives.
ALSO READ: India To Raise Concerns With US Over Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Presence At Trump’s Inauguration
Links to SFJ and Pannun
India’s Ministry of Home Affairs has declared Pannun an “individual terrorist” and filed over 100 cases against him and SFJ, nearly 60 in Punjab alone. Gosal’s proximity to Pannun made him one of the most prominent Khalistani figures in Canada following the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023.
Diplomatic Significance
Observers say the timing of Gosal’s arrest — just days after the Doval–Drouin meeting — underscores a new seriousness in Ottawa’s response to India’s security concerns. Relations between the two countries had soured after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in Nijjar’s killing, a claim New Delhi dismissed.
With Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government now seeking to repair ties, Gosal’s arrest may mark a turning point in how Canada handles Khalistani elements abroad.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 22 September 2025 at 14:54 IST