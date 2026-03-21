Updated 21 March 2026 at 22:13 IST
Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Bilal Arif Salafi Shot & Stabbed To Death Moments After Eid Prayers | Video Shows Him In Pool Of Blood
Terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Bilal Arif Salafi was murdered shortly after offering Eid prayers in Pakistan on Saturday.
- World News
- 1 min read
Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Bilal Arif Salafi Shot & Stabbed To Death After Eid Prayers | Video Shows Him In Pool Of Blood | Image: X
Lahore: Terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Bilal Arif Salafi was murdered shortly after offering Eid prayers in Pakistan on Saturday.
A video purportedly showing Salafi lying in a pool of blood is doing rounds on social media.
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Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 21 March 2026 at 22:02 IST