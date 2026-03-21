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  • Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Bilal Arif Salafi Shot & Stabbed To Death Moments After Eid Prayers | Video Shows Him In Pool Of Blood

Updated 21 March 2026 at 22:13 IST

Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Bilal Arif Salafi Shot & Stabbed To Death Moments After Eid Prayers | Video Shows Him In Pool Of Blood

Terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Bilal Arif Salafi was murdered shortly after offering Eid prayers in Pakistan on Saturday.

Nidhi Sinha
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Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Bilal Arif Salafi Shot & Stabbed To Death After Eid Prayers | Video Shows Him In Pool Of Blood
Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander Bilal Arif Salafi Shot & Stabbed To Death After Eid Prayers | Video Shows Him In Pool Of Blood | Image: X

Lahore: Terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Bilal Arif Salafi was murdered shortly after offering Eid prayers in Pakistan on Saturday.

A video purportedly showing Salafi lying in a pool of blood is doing rounds on social media.

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Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 21 March 2026 at 22:02 IST