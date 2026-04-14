After Islamabad Mediation Fails, Trump Says ‘Iran Talks 2.0 May Happen In 2 Days In Pakistan’

Washington: Days after the failure to reach a deal between the US and Iran in Islamabad, US President Donald Trump has hinted at a second round of talks with the Middle Eastern country. This comes as the US Navy has blocked the Strait of Hormuz.

In a conversation with the New York Post, Trump said that delegates from both the warring sides may meet in the next two days in Islamabad.

"You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," he said while referring to Hotel Serena, where the first round of talks took place on April 11.

High Praise For Munir

Praising Pakistan Field ‌Marshal Asim Munir, Trump said that the Army Chief was doing a “great ​job”.

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"He's fantastic, and therefore it's more likely that ​we go back there," he said.

It is expected that Munir may play an instrumental role in the next round of talks between Iran and the US.