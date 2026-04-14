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  • 'People Of India Love You': After Islamabad Talks Fail, PM Modi Dials Up Donald Trump, Speaks For 40 Minutes

'People Of India Love You': After Islamabad Talks Fail, PM Modi Dials Up Donald Trump, Speaks For 40 Minutes

This is the second such conversation between the two leaders since the war broke out in West Asia.

Satyaki Baidya
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'People Of India Love You': After Islamabad Talks Fail, PM Modi Dials Up Donald Trump, Speaks For 40 Minutes
'People Of India Love You': After Islamabad Talks Fail, PM Modi Dials Up Donald Trump, Speaks For 40 Minutes | Image: ANI/File

New Delhi: Days after the Islamabad talks failed to reach any outcome between the US and Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with President Donald Trump. The call reportedly lasted for around 40 minutes.

Notably, this is the first call between the two leaders since the ‘fragile’ ceasefire came into effect between the two warring sides, and the second such conversation between the two leaders since the war broke out in West Asia.

"People of India love you," PM Modi reportedly told Trump during the call.

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Satyaki Baidya
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