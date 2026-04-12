After Islamabad Talks Fail Putin Dials Up Iran Prez, Offers Helping Hand To Negotiate In Peace Efforts

Moscow: As the Islamabad talks fell apart, Russian President Vladimir Putin dialed up his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday saying that he was ready to help in the negotiations to achieve peace in the Middle East.

"Vladimir Putin emphasised his readiness to further facilitate the search for a political and diplomatic settlement to the conflict, and to mediate efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East," the Kremlin said.

Was Russia Supporting Iran In Middle East War?

As the Iran war was raging for weeks, several Western diplomats suggested that China and Russia had an invisible role to play in the Middle East. Many were of the opinion that Russian spy networks may have been helping Iran to persist in the war.

Russia and China also issued their veto on a United Nations Security Council resolution that sought to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The draft failed to pass with 11 votes in favour, two against and two abstentions, and it came in just hours before the 8 p.m. Eastern Time deadline that was earlier set by US President Donald Trump.

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What Happened At Islamabad?

After a 21-hour marathon session in Islamabad, the much anticipated talks between the US and Iran concluded without a deal. The negotiations, which sought to establish a ceasefire and a new diplomatic roadmap, ultimately failed to produce a breakthrough.

Addressing the press, Vance remarked, “We have been at it for 21 hours, and we had several discussions with Iranians; we have not reached an agreement, and that is bad news for Iran more than it is bad news for the USA.”

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