'Unreasonable Demands' vs 'Best Offer': What Derailed 21-Hour US-Iran Marathon Talks in Islamabad

New Delhi: After a gruelling 21-hour marathon session in Islamabad, high-stakes talks between the US and Iran concluded without a deal. The intense negotiations, which sought to establish a ceasefire and a new diplomatic roadmap, ultimately failed to produce a breakthrough.

US Vice President JD Vance, heading the American delegation, confirmed that negotiators are returning to Washington without a deal after failing to resolve core disputes with Tehran.

Addressing the press, Vance remarked, “We have been at it for 21 hours, and we had several discussions with Iranians; we have not reached an agreement, and that is bad news for Iran more than it is bad news for the USA.”

He underlined that the core sticking point remained Iran’s nuclear programme.

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“But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” Vance said, adding that this remains “the core goal of the president of the United States.”

“So we go back to the United States, having not come to an agreement,” he added.

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Strait of Hormuz

Beyond the nuclear issue, significant disagreements persist over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route through which about 20 per cent of the world’s oil and natural gas supplies pass.

Iran is demanding control over transit arrangements in the strait, war reparations, sanctions relief, and a ceasefire across multiple regional theatres, including Lebanon.

The United States, meanwhile, is seeking guarantees for free navigation through the waterway and limits on Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said “Discussions were held over the past 24 hours on various aspects of the main issues of the negotiations, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, the lifting of sanctions, and the complete end of the war against Iran and in the region.”

However, Tehran made it clear that the success of any future agreement would depend heavily on Washington’s approach. “The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from ‘maximalist and unlawful demands’, accepting Iran's rights,” the spokesperson said.

What Iran had to say

In the aftermath of the summit, Iran’s foreign ministry declared that the United States must stop making “excessive demands and unlawful requests,” a statement that clearly highlights Tehran’s fierce opposition to the conditions laid out by Washington.

"The Iranian delegation negotiated continuously and intensively for 21 hours in order to protect the national interests of the Iranian people; despite various initiatives from the Iranian delegation, the unreasonable demands of the American side prevented the progress of the negotiations. Thus the negotiations ended," Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said on Telegram.

Rare diplomatic moment

The summit represented a landmark diplomatic shift, as JD Vance became one of the most senior U.S. officials in decades to conduct face-to-face negotiations with Iranian leadership. This rare engagement followed a period of severe military escalation that had brought the entire region dangerously close to a full-scale war.

The Islamabad negotiations marked the first direct engagement between senior US and Iranian officials in more than a decade and the highest-level contact since the Iranian Revolution.

The US delegation included special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi represented Iran.

Diplomacy still on table?

Despite the collapse of the current round, Iran hinted that the door to diplomacy is still ajar. In a post on X, Iranian officials noted that negotiations would persist "despite some remaining differences," signaling a mutual intent to keep communication channels open notwithstanding this latest disappointment.

Talks Hinge

In a concurrent statement, Esmaeil Baqaei stressed that any progress depends on the United States abandoning its “excessive demands” and respecting Iran’s “legitimate rights and interests.” This rhetoric suggests that Tehran perceives Washington’s proposed conditions- especially those regarding nuclear limitations- as far too restrictive.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media confirmed that this most recent cycle of discussions concluded without a breakthrough, further highlighting the ongoing impasse.

According to news reports, the two sides “did not reach an understanding over their difference in latest round of talks,” underlining the depth of the divide.

Fragile Ceasefire

Notably, these negotiations arrived at a precarious juncture, occurring during a thin truce between the United States, Israel, and Iran. With global market stability hanging in the balance, the discussions focused heavily on critical flashpoints, most notably the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran’s insistence on addressing war reparations, the removal of sanctions, and a "complete end of the war against Iran and in the region" underscores the expansive nature of their agenda. These demands move the conversation well beyond nuclear technicalities into the realm of major economic and geopolitical restructuring.