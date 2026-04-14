After Islamabad Talks Fail, Xi Jinping Offers 4-Point Peace Plan For US-Iran War

Beijing: Days after the Islamabad talks failed to bring about any lasting solution to the war in the Middle East, China's President Xi Jinping has now come up with a new peace proposal. During a meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday, China's President Xi Jinping said that it has laid forth a four-point roadmap that might lead to a peace deal between US and Iran.

Jinping's proposal includes the four broad lines:

Upholding the principle of regional peaceful coexistence.

Respecting national sovereignty.

Upholding the principles of coordinating development and security.

Need to safeguard international rule-based order.

"Safeguard the authority of the international rule of law. It can’t be 'use it when it suits us, discard it when it doesn't,' and we cannot allow the world to revert to the law of the jungle," Xi stated, as reported by Chinese official news agency Xinhua.

What Has Been China's Stand

China has maintained from February 28, 2026 that the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran is illegal. However, Xi, himself had refrained form making any public comments on the war. His statement on Tuesday comes before the Chinese President is about to hold talks with Donald Trump in May.

Advertisement

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's trip to Beijing, during which Xi made this statement, comes amid heightened uncertainties in the Middle East after the Islamabad talks failed and the US has started a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iran had effectively taken control of the critical energy chokepoint since the war broke out.

US-China Friction On Iran War

Earlier this week, Trump, in an indirect reference to China said that it could be slapped with 50 per cent tariff rate if it supplies weapons to Iran.

Advertisement

Responding to reports that China may be supplying military equipment to Iran, Trump warned of "immediate and severe" consequences.