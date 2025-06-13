After Israel Strikes Iran, US President Donald Trump Says He Isn't Worried About a Regional War

In a statement following Israel’s recent military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the attacks would not spiral into a broader regional conflict. In interviews with Reuters and CNN, Trump revealed he was fully aware of Israel’s plans and urged Iran to seize the opportunity for a nuclear deal, despite uncertainties about the future of Tehran’s nuclear program.

A Preemptive Strike Shakes the Region

On Friday, June 13, 2025, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, military bases, and key personnel, including the Natanz uranium enrichment site and several high-ranking military commanders and nuclear scientists. Dubbed “Operation Rising Lion” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the strikes aimed to cripple Iran’s nuclear ambitions, which Israel claims were advancing toward weaponization. Iranian state media reported significant casualties, with at least 78 people killed and 329 injured, while Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the attacks a “declaration of war” and vowed retaliation.

Trump, in a phone interview with Reuters, stated, “We knew everything, and I tried to save Iran humiliation and death. I tried to save them very hard because I would have loved to have seen a deal worked out. They can still work out a deal however, it’s not too late.” Despite the gravity of the situation, he downplayed concerns about a wider conflict, saying he is not worried about a regional war breaking out as a result of Israel’s actions.

Trump’s Diplomatic Push Amid Escalation

The Israeli strikes come at a critical juncture, just days before a scheduled sixth round of nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran in Oman on Sunday. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff was set to meet with an Iranian delegation to negotiate limits on Iran’s nuclear program, but the attacks have cast doubt on whether the meeting will proceed. Trump acknowledged the uncertainty, telling Reuters, that the US still has nuclear talks planned with Iran on Sunday, adding that he is not sure if they will still take place. Iranian state television reportedly announced that Tehran would not participate in the talks following the strikes, though a U.S. official expressed hope that diplomacy could still move forward.

Trump has been vocal about his desire to secure a new nuclear agreement with Iran, having withdrawn the U.S. from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during his first term, calling it a “disaster.” In recent weeks, he reportedly urged Netanyahu to hold off on military action to give diplomacy a chance, warning that an attack could “blow” the negotiations.

Trump Expresses Strong Support for Israel

In a separate conversation with CNN’s Dana Bash, Trump reaffirmed his unwavering support for Israel, stating, “We of course support Israel, obviously and supported it like nobody has ever supported it.” He described the Israeli strikes as “a very successful attack,” noting that they occurred one day after a 60-day ultimatum he had given Iran to reach a nuclear deal. “Iran should have listened to me when I said - you know I gave them, I don’t know if you know but I gave them a 60-day warning and today is day 61,” he told Bash.

Trump also hinted at the targeting of Iranian hardliners opposed to a deal, saying, “They should now come to the table to make a deal before it’s too late. It will be too late for them. You know the people I was dealing with are dead, the hardliners.”