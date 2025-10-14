After Nepal, Bangladesh, Now Madagascar: President Rajoelina Flees as Gen Z-led Protest Topples Government

After weeks of mass protests, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has fled the country, becoming the latest world leader pushed out amid a wave of Gen Z-driven unrest sweeping across multiple continents, Reuters reported.

The exit--reportedly aboard a French military aircraft--marks the third government collapse, following similar youth-led uprisings in Nepal and Bangladesh.

According to Reuters, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, the opposition leader in Madagascar's parliament, confirmed that Rajoelina left the country on Sunday after parts of the army joined the protesters. "We called the staff of the presidency and they confirmed that he left the country," he said. Rajoelina's current location remains unknown.

The next day, Rajoelina addressed the nation via a Facebook video, insisting he had relocated to a "safe location" for his own protection. Though he refused to reveal where he was, he appeared defiant, stating, "I will not allow Madagascar to be destroyed." According to a diplomatic source, Rajoelina has so far refused to resign.

Further, military sources stated that the president departed Madagascar, a former French colony, aboard a French Army CASA aircraft on Sunday. French radio outlet RFI reported that the evacuation followed a deal with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron, speaking from Egypt after a Gaza ceasefire summit, said he could not confirm France's role in Rajoelina's departure. However, he emphasised that "constitutional order must be preserved in Madagascar," adding that while France recognises the grievances of the country's youth, those grievances should not be manipulated by military forces.

According to the military source, the extraction operation was swift. A French Casa aircraft landed at Sainte Marie airport, and minutes later, a helicopter transferred a single passenger--believed to be Rajoelina--onto the plane, as per Reuters.

The protests that triggered Rajoelina's departure began on September 25, sparked by widespread water and power shortages. However, they quickly evolved into a broader movement fueled by anger over corruption, poor governance, and a lack of basic services.

Rajoelina's grip on power weakened significantly over the weekend when CAPSAT--an elite military unit that had previously helped him seize power in a 2009 coup--sided with the demonstrators. CAPSAT declared it would no longer fire on protesters and instead escorted thousands through the capital, Antananarivo.

The unit later announced it was taking control of the military and appointed a new army chief. In response, Rajoelina warned on Sunday of what he described as an attempted power grab.

The momentum shifted further on Monday, when a faction of the paramilitary gendarmerie also defected. That group named its own chief in a formal ceremony attended by senior government officials, according to Reuters.

Amid the rapid political unravelling, the president of the Senate--another symbol of public anger--was removed from his position. Jean Andre Ndremanjary was appointed interim Senate leader. Under Madagascar's constitution, if the presidency becomes vacant, the head of the Senate temporarily assumes the role until new elections are held.

As events unfolded, thousands gathered again in Antananarivo's central square, saying, "The president must quit now."

One protester, 22-year-old hotel worker Adrianarivony Fanomegantsoa, stated that his monthly salary of 300,000 ariary (approximately USD 67) barely covers his food expenses. "In 16 years, the president and his government have done nothing except enrich themselves while the people stay poor. And the youth, the Gen Z, suffer the most," he said.

The UN reports that at least 22 people have been killed in clashes between protesters and security forces since demonstrations began, Reuters reported, citing the United Nations.

Madagascar, home to around 30 million people, has a median age of under 20 and some of the highest poverty rates globally. According to the World Bank, the country's GDP per capita fell by 45 per cent from independence in 1960 to 2020.

In one of his final acts before leaving the country, Rajoelina issued pardons on Sunday for several individuals, including two French nationals convicted over a failed 2021 coup attempt. The pardons were granted through an internal document and a source within the presidency. The two men, Paul Maillot Rafanoharana and Francois Marc Philippe, had been found guilty of plotting against the state. (ANI)