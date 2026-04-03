After Pam Bondi's Exit, Is Kash Patel Next? Why Trump's FBI chief is on the Radar

A day after US President Donald Trump removed Pam Bondi as attorney general, speculation is mounting that FBI Director Kash Patel could be the next high-profile official to face the axe as part of a wider administrative shake-up.

Former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin has claimed that multiple sources suggest a “decent possibility” of Patel being fired, indicating that a broader reshuffle within key institutions may be underway.

Speaking with Jones, Serapin said, "Yeah, I'd call it medium confidence based on the general accuracy of these types of sources but had more than two now tell me that there's a decent possibility Kash Patel is fired today and there's a total reshuffle. The question is why and my guess is that Trump wants to make it look like it's his idea and not while he's under one specific scandal pressure from one of these people."

Any move against Patel may be reportedly tied to political optics, with suggestions that Trump may want to present such a decision as part of a larger restructuring rather than a response to specific controversies or pressure.

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However, there is no official confirmation at the time of writing this report.

Kash Patel's List of Controversies

Patel, who took charge promising sweeping reforms, has faced criticism over his leadership of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

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A detailed report by a national alliance of current and former FBI personnel described the agency as “internally paralysed by fear” and labelled it a “rudderless ship.” The report also questioned Patel’s ability to effectively manage the organisation, suggesting he may be “in over his head".

Patel has also come under scrutiny for alleged misuse of resources, as reports claim he used a taxpayer-funded government aircraft for personal travel and deployed FBI personnel for private security purposes linked to his partner’s public appearances.

In a separate incident, he recently faced embarrassment after Iran-linked hacker group “Handala Hack Team” claimed to have breached his personal email account, releasing photos and documents online. While officials said the leaked material was old and unrelated to government work, the incident added to concerns around his tenure.

Trump Fires Pam Bondi as US Attorney General

The developments come amid a series of controversies and exits within Trump’s administration.

Pam Bondi’s removal as attorney general followed criticism over her handling of sensitive cases, including the release of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Trump reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with her performance for months before making the decision.

Bondi's exit, however, is not an isolated incident, as before her, the Department of Homeland Security chief was fired last month following a week of contentious congressional hearings that intensified Trump's frustration with her amid ongoing controversy.

Then came Greg Bovino. The Border Patrol chief, a prominent figure in Trump's immigration enforcement operations, was reportedly removed in late January amid backlash over the Minneapolis shootings.

And the list doesn't end there. Randy George, the army's top uniformed officer, has been asked to step down by defence secretary Pete Hegseth.

A Pentagon official confirmed that George has been requested to take early retirement from the post of army chief of staff — a role he has held since August 2023.