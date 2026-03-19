After Ras Laffen, 'Limited Fire' Breaks Out at Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi Oil Refinery After Drone Attack

Kuwait City: A "limited fire" broke out at Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery in Kuwait after a drone attack, reported Al Jazeera, citing the Kuwait News Agency.

According to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, there are no reports of any casualties, and the fire has been dealt with “according to the highest safety standards.”

Earlier, there were reports of a fire at Qatar's Ras Laffen industrial city, but no casualties were reported.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior (MOI) informed that the massive fire that broke at Ras Laffen industrial area after a strike has been contained with no casualties being reported.

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In a post X, the MOI wrote, “Civil defence has fully contained all fires in the Ras Laffan Industrial Area without recording any injuries, with cooling and securing operations continuing at the sites, while the explosives unit affiliated with the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) carries out its tasks in dealing with any hazardous parts.”

Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City was hit by ballistic missiles from Iran, resulting in extensive damage, as per the country's Ministry of Defence. The attack is the second to take place in the last 12 hours at the largest liquefaction facility in the world.

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According to QatarEnergy, several of its LNG facilities were also subject to Iranian missile attacks after the attack on Ras Laffan.

"In addition to the previous attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday that resulted in extensive damage to the Pearl GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) facility, QatarEnergy confirms that in the early hours of Thursday, several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks, causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting damage with no reported casualties," it stated.