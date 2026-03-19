Assam Assembly Polls: BJP Releases First List of 88 Candidates, Fields Himanta Biswa Sarma From Jalukbari, Bordoloi in Dispur

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of 88 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, fielding both former Congress prominent leaders, Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will once again contest from the Jalukbari constituency, a seat he has held for multiple terms and which remains a key stronghold for the party.

BJP has fielded Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur after he ended his life-long association with Congress and joined the party in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Former Congress state president, Bhupen Kumar Borah, who jumped ship weeks before, will contest from Bihpuria, a seat which he lost to BJP candidates in the last two elections. However, with BJP banners on his side, the two-time MLA is looking for a third victory.

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Meanwhile, Prateek Bordoloi has withdrawn his candidacy from the Margherita assembly constituency after his father, and former party MP Pradyut Bordoloi, joined the BJP.

The announcement comes as part of the BJP’s broader electoral strategy for the 126-member Assam Assembly, where the party is contesting the majority of seats under its alliance arrangement. Earlier, the BJP had confirmed it would contest around 89 seats, leaving the rest for its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

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The first list features a mix of sitting MLAs, senior leaders, and new faces, indicating the party’s attempt to balance continuity with fresh representation. The move also reflects internal deliberations aimed at countering anti-incumbency while retaining strong performers in key constituencies.

The Jalukbari seat, from where Sarma will contest, holds strategic importance for the BJP. The constituency has consistently backed him over the years, making it a symbol of his political dominance in the state.

The candidate announcement comes amid heightened political activity in Assam, with parties finalising their line-ups ahead of the polls. The BJP has been actively working to strengthen its position, including efforts to induct leaders from rival parties.