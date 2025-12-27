After Weeks Of Border Clashes, Cambodia And Thailand Agree On 'Immediate Ceasefire' From Noon

Pailin: Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" effective from 12:00 noon (local time) on Saturday as part of a joint effort to de-escalate tensions along their shared border following weeks of intense clashes, which resulted in the death of over 100 people and the displacement of over half a million.

According to a Joint Statement issued following the 3rd Special General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting held at the Prum-Ban Pak Kard International Point of Entry between the two nations, both sides noted “the importance of conducting discussions on the peaceful settlement of disputes in an atmosphere of trust, sincerity, good faith, fairness, and mutual respect in accordance with the purpose and principles of the United Nations Charter, the ASEAN Charter and Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, paving the way for a new chapter of peace and cooperation between the two nations.”

Both sides recalled the ASEAN Chair's Statement from the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting on December 22, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. They reiterated their commitment to refrain from the threat or use of force and reaffirmed their adherence to the July 28 ceasefire arrangement and other bilateral agreements.

Under the de-escalation measures, both sides agreed to “an immediate ceasefire after the time of signature of this Joint Statement with effect from 12:00 hours noon (local time) on 27 December 2025, involving all types of weapons, including attacks on civilians, civilian objects and infrastructures, and military objectives of either side, in all cases and all areas.”

Advertisement

"Both sides must avoid unprovoked firing or advancement or movement of troops towards the other side's positions or troops. This agreement must not be violated under any circumstances," the statement added.

The statement further reaffirmed obligations under the Ottawa Convention on anti-personnel mines and outlined cooperation on humanitarian demining through the Joint Coordinating Task Force. Both sides also pledged enhanced cooperation to combat transnational crimes, including cyber scams and human trafficking.

Advertisement

"Both sides reaffirm their obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mine and on Their Destruction (Ottawa Convention). Both sides will work together through the Joint Coordinating Task Force (JCTF) on Humanitarian Demining in accordance with the agreed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to make timely progress on demining efforts along the border," the statement read.

"Both sides agree to adhere to the Action Plan for Cooperation on the Prevention and Suppression of Transnational Crimes, including Cyber Scams and Human Trafficking," it added.

As a confidence-building step, the statement said that 18 Cambodian soldiers would also be returned after the ceasefire had been fully maintained for 72 hours, in line with the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration of October 26.

The meeting was co-chaired by Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, General Tea Seiha, and Thailand's Minister of Defence, General Nattaphon Narkphanit, with the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) as observers, and emphasised peaceful resolution and mutual respect in line with international norms.