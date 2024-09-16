Published 01:23 IST, September 16th 2024
‘Again Folks!’: Donald Trump’s Son Fears Second Assassination Attempt After Pennsylvania
After gunshots were fired in the vicinity of former US President Donald Trump in Florida, his son suspected it to be the second assassination attempt.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
‘Again Folks!’: Donald Trump’s Son Fears Second Assassination Attempt After Pennsylvania | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
01:23 IST, September 16th 2024