Ahead of Xi Jinping's France Visit, Macron Sets Ukraine as 'Top Priority'

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron has placed the issue of Ukraine as his top priority ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit. Macron plans to press China's Xi Jinping to use his influence to move Russia toward ending the war in Ukraine. Xi is on a two-day state visit to France where both leaders are expected to discuss trade disputes over electric cars, cognac and cosmetics.

Macron's ‘Ukraine’ Plan for Xi's Visit

Macron's office said talks about diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia are a top priority for France, reported news agency AP. France hopes discussions will help convince China to use its leverage with Moscow to "contribute to a resolution of the conflict" in Ukraine, said the President's office. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also announced his plans to visit China later this month.

Macron plans to press Xi over supplies by Chinese companies, asserting that it is supporting the Russian war effort despite EU sanctions. France also wants China to maintain a dialogue with Kyiv, reported AP. Last year, Macron had appealed to Xi to “bring Russia to its senses" — but the call was not followed by any apparent change in Beijing's stance.

China, so far, claims neutrality in the Ukraine conflict.

Discussions will also include the Middle East, trade issues and global challenges including climate change. The European Commission president will join part of the meetings to raise broader EU concerns.

Macron To Raise Human-Rights Concerns With Xi

Several groups including International Campaign for Tibet and France's Human Rights League urged Macron to put human rights issues at the heart of his talks with Xi. Protesters demonstrated in Paris as Xi arrived on Sunday, calling for a free Tibet. Amnesty International called on Macron to demand the release of Uyghur economics professor Ilham Tohti, who was jailed for life in 2014 on charges of promoting separatism, and other imprisoned activists. Macron said in an interview published on Sunday that he will raise human rights concerns during his meeting with the Chinese President.

Xi's France Visit- Blend of Professional and Personal

On Monday in Paris, Xi will first join a meeting with Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. A formal ceremony will then take place at the Invalides monument, before bilateral talks at the Elysee presidential palace. Macron and Xi will conclude a nearby French-Chinese economic forum and then join their wives for a state dinner.

The second day of the visit is meant to be a more personal moment. Macron has invited Xi to visit Tuesday the Tourmalet Pass in the Pyrenees mountains, where the French leader spent time as a child to see his grandmother. The trip is meant to be a reciprocal gesture after Xi took Macron last year to the residence of the governor of Guangdong province, where his father once lived.

All About Xi Jinping's Europe Visit

France is the first stop on a European trip by Xi aimed at rebuilding relations at a time of global tensions. After France on Monday and Tuesday, the Chinese leader will head to Serbia and Hungary. Xi's visit to Paris marks the 60th anniversary of France-China diplomatic relations, and follows Macron's trip to China in April 2023. Macron prompted controversy on that trip after he said France wouldn't blindly follow the US in getting involved in crises that are not of its concern, an apparent reference to China's demands for unification with Taiwan.

Macron, a strong advocate of Europe's economic sovereignty, is expected to focus on trade too. He will raise French concerns about a Chinese antidumping investigation into cognac and other European brandy, and tensions over French cosmetics and other sectors.

(With inputs from AP)