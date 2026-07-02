Air India Express Restores Full West Asia Network as Kuwait and Salalah Flights Resume

Air India Express has fully restored its flight network to West Asia after restarting services to Salalah in Oman and Kuwait. The routes had been suspended because of regional airspace restrictions during recent conflicts.

With these final flights back in the schedule, the airline has connected all its Gulf destinations again, bringing relief to thousands of travelers and expatriate workers who rely on these links.

The airline is bringing the flights back in stages to rebuild regular frequencies. Direct flights from Kozhikode to Salalah resumed on Thursday, running twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This adds a second Oman destination for the carrier, which already flies to Muscat.

Meanwhile, flights from Kozhikode to Kuwait will restart on Friday, starting with a weekly service before expanding to three flights a week by Sunday. Travelers from Bengaluru can fly to Kuwait starting Saturday, with the route operating once a week before moving to a three-times-weekly schedule by next Tuesday. The airline confirmed that all its Kuwait operations will use Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport. Services between Muscat and Mangaluru have also resumed.

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International airlines had altered paths or cut routes across West Asia earlier this year as airspace closed due to military escalations. Air India Express began bringing its main United Arab Emirates routes back online in April, and these latest flights to Kuwait and Oman complete its regional recovery.

The airline operates around 780 flights each week between India and the Gulf, linking 18 Indian cities with 13 destinations across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

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