Air India Flights Crossed Iranian Airspace Before Tehran's Attack on Israel

It has emerged that at least two Air India flights passed through Iran-controlled airspace just hours before Tehran launched an unprecedented aerial strike on Israel.

According to data from Flightradar24, Air India flights 116 and 131, operating routes from New York to Mumbai and from Mumbai to London respectively, traversed above the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman on April 13 and April 14. This occurred amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

A look at Air India's statement

An Air India spokesperson, while addressing the matter, underscored the airline's commitment to prioritizing the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft. "Our flight operations plan, regardless of airspace, is risk-assessed, and we do not make any compromise with safety issues," the spokesperson affirmed.

Regarding the flights over Iranian airspace, the spokesperson clarified that the decision was made after closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East in consultation with safety organizations and regulatory bodies. Despite the availability of Iranian airspace without restrictions, the airline asserted that it employed stringent risk assessment measures.

To mitigate potential risks, the spokesperson noted, "Some of our west-bound flights were planned on an alternative route along the safe corridor, which was also used by other airlines."

Air India wasn't alone

Flight tracker data revealed that Air India was not the only airline to utilize Iranian airspace on April 13. Carriers such as Malaysia Airlines, Emirates, and Qatar Airways also operated flights over the region during the same period.

The incident underscores the delicate balance airlines must maintain between operational efficiency and passenger safety, especially amidst geopolitical tensions.