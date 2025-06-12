Air India Plane Crash: Boeing 787's Fleet Was Grounded In 2013 Due To Safety Concerns

A devastating tragedy struck Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday, June 12, 2025, when Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed just minutes after takeoff. The flight, carrying 242 passengers and crew, plummeted into a residential area near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, leaving no survivors, according to local authorities. The crash, the first fatal incident involving a Boeing 787, has raised questions about the aircraft’s safety.

A Catastrophic Crash in a Bustling City

The incident occurred at 1:38 p.m. local time, when Flight AI171, which had just taken off from Ahmedabad’s airport, lost contact with air traffic control after reaching an altitude of only 625 feet. Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud explosions followed by thick black smoke rising from the Meghani Nagar neighborhood, a densely populated area near the airport. Video footage captured the horrifying moment the plane crashed into a building used as a hostel for medical students at B.J. Medical College, igniting a massive fire fueled by the plane’s heavy load of fuel for the long-haul journey to London.

Ahmedabad, a vibrant city of over 5 million in Gujarat state, was shaken by the disaster. Emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, and local fire services, rushed to the scene. Despite their efforts, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik told The Associated Press, “It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash.” He added that because the plane fell in a residential area with offices, “some locals would have also died,” though exact casualty figures are still being confirmed.

The flight carried a diverse group of 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Air India confirmed the passenger manifest included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese citizens. The pilots, Captain Sumit Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder, had extensive experience, with Sabharwal logging over 8,200 flight hours.

Here is What You Need to Know About The Boeing 787 Dreamliner

The aircraft involved was an 11-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, registered as VT-ANB, delivered to Air India in January 2014. Introduced in 2011, the Boeing 787 is a widebody, twin-engine jet known for its fuel efficiency and innovative design, being the first airliner made primarily of lightweight composite materials. It also pioneered the use of lithium-ion batteries, which are lighter and more powerful than traditional batteries but have faced scrutiny for safety concerns. According to the Aviation Safety Network, this crash marks the first fatal incident and hull loss for the 787 since its debut.

In 2013, the global 787 fleet, then around 50 planes, was grounded for several months after incidents of lithium-ion battery overheating, some of which caused fires. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing implemented fixes, including redesigned battery systems, to address the issue. While there is no confirmed cause for the Ahmedabad crash, the aircraft’s battery history has drawn attention. Aviation expert John M. Cox told the Associated Press that the plane’s extensive flight data recorder, which monitors thousands of parameters, will be critical in determining whether a technical failure, such as a battery issue or engine malfunction, contributed to the crash.

A History of Lithium-Ion Battery Concerns

The Boeing 787’s reliance on lithium-ion batteries was a groundbreaking feature when it debuted, offering lighter weight and faster recharging compared to older battery types. However, in 2013, multiple incidents raised alarms. For example, a Japan Airlines 787 experienced a battery fire on the ground in Boston, and another incident involved smoke from a battery on an All Nippon Airways flight, prompting an emergency landing. These events led to a global grounding of the 787 fleet for over three months while Boeing and regulators developed safety enhancements, such as improved battery containment and ventilation systems.

Global Leaders Express Grief

The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of condolences from world leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a native of Gujarat, posted on X, “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it.” He has been in close contact with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who is overseeing rescue efforts in Ahmedabad.