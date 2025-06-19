Air India Slashes International Flights After Tragic Crash

In the aftermath of a devastating Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 275 lives, including 34 people on the ground, Air India has announced significant changes to its international operations. Starting June 20, 2025, the airline will reduce its long-haul flights by about 15% through mid-July, citing rigorous safety inspections and external operational challenges. This move affects thousands of passengers, with three international routes fully suspended and 16 others seeing reduced frequencies. Here’s what travelers need to know about the changes, the crash investigation, and Air India’s commitment to safety.

Three International Routes Grounded Until Mid-July

Air India has temporarily halted flights on three key international routes until July 15, 2025, as part of its operational overhaul. The affected routes are:

Delhi–Nairobi (AI961/962): Suspended until June 30, 2025, with services resuming earlier than the other routes.

Amritsar–London Gatwick (AI169/170): Halted until July 15, 2025.

Goa (Mopa)–London Gatwick (AI145/146): Also suspended until July 15, 2025.

The airline is contacting affected passengers to offer options like rebooking on alternative flights, rescheduling at no extra cost, or full refunds. Updated schedules are available on Air India’s website, mobile app, and through its contact centers. These suspensions are part of a broader effort to stabilize operations while the airline complies with enhanced safety protocols mandated by India’s aviation regulator.

Reduced Flights on 16 Global Routes

Beyond the suspensions, Air India is cutting back on 16 other international routes served by its Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft. The reductions, effective from June 21, 2025, impact travel to North America, Europe, the Far East, and Australia. Here’s a breakdown of the most significant changes:

North America: The Delhi–Toronto route will drop from 13 to 7 weekly flights, Delhi–Chicago from 7 to 3, and Delhi–Washington from 5 to 3. Delhi–San Francisco will see a reduction from 10 to 7 weekly flights, while Delhi–Vancouver will go from 7 to 5.

Europe: Delhi–London Heathrow, one of Air India’s busiest routes, will decrease from 24 to 22 weekly flights. Delhi–Milan will drop from 7 to 4 flights, and routes like Delhi–Paris, Copenhagen, Vienna, and Amsterdam will also see fewer services. Amritsar–Birmingham and Delhi–Birmingham will both reduce from 3 to 2 weekly flights.

Far East: Delhi–Tokyo (Haneda) will operate 6 times weekly, down from its previous schedule. Delhi–Seoul (Incheon) will run 3 weekly flights from June 21 to July 5, increasing to 4 until July 15.

Australia: Both Delhi–Melbourne and Delhi–Sydney will shift from daily flights to 5 per week.