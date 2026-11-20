New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express have suspended all flights to and from Jeddah until November 24, 2026, due to the prevailing situation in the region. Operations to and from Riyadh and Dammam will continue to remain suspended until November 30, 2026.

Passengers holding confirmed bookings for travel to or from Jeddah up to November 24, made on or before November 20, 2026, can avail complimentary rescheduling (subject to availability) or opt for a full refund. The same provision applies to guests with confirmed bookings for Riyadh and Dammam up to November 30, provided the bookings were made on or before November 10, 2026.

Air India passengers may reschedule their travel to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express guests can reschedule to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.

Revised travel under these options must be completed by December 8, 2026, for Jeddah bookings and by December 14, 2026, for Riyadh and Dammam bookings.

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For assistance with rescheduling or refunds, passengers can contact:

Air India: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999

Air India Express: +91 124 6935600