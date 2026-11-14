Air India Warns of Possible Flight Disruptions Amid US Air Traffic Outage

Air India has issued a travel advisory cautioning passengers about potential disruptions to its flights operating to and from the United States.

The advisory follows a nationwide ground stop currently in effect across US airports, triggered by communication outages that are disrupting air traffic operations. As a result, departures from airports throughout the United States have been affected, raising the possibility of consequential delays or disruptions for Air India services.

In a statement shared on X, the airline advised passengers to check the latest status of their flights and plan their journeys to the airport accordingly. Updates can be tracked at airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html.

Air India said its teams are closely monitoring the evolving situation and will provide further updates as they become available.

