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Air India Warns of Possible Flight Disruptions Amid US Air Traffic Outage

The advisory follows a nationwide ground stop currently in effect across US airports, triggered by communication outages that are disrupting air traffic operations.

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Air India Warns of Possible Flight Disruptions Amid US Air Traffic Outage
Air India Warns of Possible Flight Disruptions Amid US Air Traffic Outage | Image: @AirIndia/X

Air India has issued a travel advisory cautioning passengers about potential disruptions to its flights operating to and from the United States.

The advisory follows a nationwide ground stop currently in effect across US airports, triggered by communication outages that are disrupting air traffic operations. As a result, departures from airports throughout the United States have been affected, raising the possibility of consequential delays or disruptions for Air India services.

In a statement shared on X, the airline advised passengers to check the latest status of their flights and plan their journeys to the airport accordingly. Updates can be tracked at airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html.

Air India said its teams are closely monitoring the evolving situation and will provide further updates as they become available.
 

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Published By:
 Ankita Paul
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